



LAHORE-Four more matches were played on the second day of the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship here at Pakistan's National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.





Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest on the second day of the championship and witnessed the thrilling matches. Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad exhibited excellent performances and scripted entertaining victories against their respective rivals.



Sahiwal Division defeated Gujranwala by 2-0 in the first match of the second day. Sahiwal took the lead in the 5th minute through a goal scored by penalty corner. Sahiwal’s second goal came in the 29th minute of the match through the field effort. Lahore Division won the second encounter of the day against strong Bahawalpur by a narrow margin of 2-1.



Bahawalpur grabbed the lead when M Uzair converted a penalty stroke in the 27th minute but after just two minutes gap, Lahore leveled the score when M Rabiya netted a beautiful field goal. Exhibiting wonderful stick work and dodging captain Hanan Shahid of Lahore team scored another field goal in 56th minute which proved decisive and Lahore won the match 2-1. Lahore and Bahawalpur teams got three and two penalty corners respectively.



Multan defeated DG Khan by 3-0 in the third match of the day. Multan scored their three goals in 2nd, 10th and 13th minutes through field efforts. M Musa scored two goals while Shamoon Said contributed one goal for the winning team. Faisalabad Division outpaced Rawalpindi by 5-2 in the last clash of the day. Rawalpindi scored their goals in the 2nd and 59th minutes. They got six penalty corners as compared to four by victorious Faisalabad, whose goals were netted in 4th, 11th, 32nd, 39th and 47th minutes of the match.



