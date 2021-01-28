

David Prosser



Great Britain Hockey are sad to hear of the passing of former international player and Wales captain David Prosser earlier this month.





Described as a ‘true legend of Welsh hockey’, David won his first cap against Ireland on 19 March 1960 when he was just 17. He went on to represent Wales for another 12 years and played a total of 69 times, holding the record for the most number of caps for several years.



He also captained the side, leading them to a first ever victory over England on 9 August 1970. In addition, David played 16 times for GB and captained them on a tour of Australia.



After finishing his playing career, David coached Wales' senior indoor and outdoor squads, leading the latter to sixth place at the 1978 EuroHockey Championships, which remains their equal-highest finish.



David also started mini-hockey in south Wales in the 1980s and coached at Marlborough HC and Whitchurch HC, whilst also playing for Old Kingstonians HC and Middlesex.



Through his work in marketing and sponsorship, David continued to help hockey in Wales and would always be found watching his son Lewis, who also went on to captain Wales and has played 149 times for them to date.



Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this time.



Great Britain Hockey media release