Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Another four matches decided in Quaid Inter-Division Hockey

Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

LAHORE - Some thrilling matches of 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship continued to entertain a large number of hockey enthusiasts here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.



Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Idris Haider Khawaja and other top officials also witnessed competitive matches on the third day of the championship. Four teams Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Sargodha emerged victorious in the four matches played on the third day.

Multan division began the third day’s proceedings with an overwhelming 4-1 victory against Rawalpindi at National Hockey Stadium. Usman Iftikhar of Multan division struck the first goal in the 3rd minute and then converted three more goals through M Musa in 8th, M Arsal in 21st and Kashif Sadiq in 26th minute of the game. Hamza Fiyyaz of Rawalpindi hit the consolation goal in the 42nd minute.

In the second match of the day, Faisalabad routed Gujranwala Division by 2-0. Shahbaz Ahmed of Faisalabad netted both the goals in the 32nd and 56th minute of the match. Sahiwal came from behind to defeat DG Khan by 4-3 in the third match of the day. In the fourth and last match of the day, Sargodha stunned strong Lahore by 4-3.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.