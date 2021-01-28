LAHORE - Some thrilling matches of 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship continued to entertain a large number of hockey enthusiasts here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.





Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Idris Haider Khawaja and other top officials also witnessed competitive matches on the third day of the championship. Four teams Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Sargodha emerged victorious in the four matches played on the third day.



Multan division began the third day’s proceedings with an overwhelming 4-1 victory against Rawalpindi at National Hockey Stadium. Usman Iftikhar of Multan division struck the first goal in the 3rd minute and then converted three more goals through M Musa in 8th, M Arsal in 21st and Kashif Sadiq in 26th minute of the game. Hamza Fiyyaz of Rawalpindi hit the consolation goal in the 42nd minute.



In the second match of the day, Faisalabad routed Gujranwala Division by 2-0. Shahbaz Ahmed of Faisalabad netted both the goals in the 32nd and 56th minute of the match. Sahiwal came from behind to defeat DG Khan by 4-3 in the third match of the day. In the fourth and last match of the day, Sargodha stunned strong Lahore by 4-3.



