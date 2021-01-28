Youngster Sharmila and defender Gurjit Kaur scored the two goals for India against the Argentina senior team, who are ranked No. 2 in the world.



By Utathya Nag





Photo: Hockey India



The Indian women’s hockey team put up a valiant effort against world No. 2 Argentina but conceded two late goals to eventually suffer a 3-2 defeat on Tuesday.





Though it was their fifth match of the ongoing tour in Argentina, it was the first time the Indian eves went up against the full-strength Argentina senior squad.



India drew the first two against the host nation’s junior team before narrowly losing the next two against Argentina’s B team.



In the clash against the seniors, Argentina took the early initiative, keeping the Indians on the back foot. But some splendid saves from goalkeeper Savita Punia ensured the Indian women finished the first quarter on level terms.



Savita and the Indian defence held the fort for the majority of the second quarter as well, but the resistance was eventually broken by Argentina’s Micaela Retegui in the 25th minute.



A goal down heading into half-time, the Indians came out with a sense of purpose in the third quarter and were duly rewarded. Navjot Kaur set up young forward Sharmila for the equaliser in the 34th minute before Gurjit Kaur struck six minutes later to give India a 2-1 lead.



Having had the tables turned on them, Argentina responded brilliantly in the final quarter. Despite the Indians’ best efforts to thwart the Argentine onslaught, the match turned in the 50th minute with the hosts winning a penalty stroke, which Augustina Gorzelany promptly converted.



Three minutes to the final whistle, Argentina forward Granatto Maria made it 3-2 to break India’s heart.



“We were close to a win but against an opponent like Argentina, you have to stay concentrated till the final hooter. The biggest takeaway from this match is to keep up the consistency,” India’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the match.



“Against a team like Argentina, you have to lead by more than a goal to secure a win. Or else, they will catch-up. These are valuable lessons for us, and this is what we would like to improve in the next game," Marijne added.



India will play the Argentina senior team again on January 29.



