



HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch will welcome Jaïr van der Horst to the club next season following a successful two-year spell with HC Tilburg having previously lined out for Oranje-Rood and Atlètic Terrassa.





Speaking about the move, the player said: “This step to HC‘ s-Hertogenbosch is a reward for me for the past two years at HC Tilburg. I look forward to continuing this development in the coming seasons and to realise my ambitions together with the club and the team.”



Euro Hockey League media release