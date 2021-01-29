Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Friday, 29 January 2021
HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch will welcome Jaïr van der Horst to the club next season following a successful two-year spell with HC Tilburg having previously lined out for Oranje-Rood and Atlètic Terrassa.



Speaking about the move, the player said: “This step to HC‘ s-Hertogenbosch is a reward for me for the past two years at HC Tilburg. I look forward to continuing this development in the coming seasons and to realise my ambitions together with the club and the team.”

