By Kyle Melnick





Lil Shelton and Severna Park field hockey celebrate a victory in 2005. (JOEL RICHARDSON/TWP/TWP)



While becoming one of the country’s most accomplished high school field hockey coaches over 37 years at Severna Park, Lillian Shelton placed a Tupperware box of snacks near the front of her tiny office. That way, her players could grab food after school while heading to the locker room.





But mice sometimes found their way into Shelton’s office, and when they reached the snacks, Shelton had to throw away the food. Instead of exterminating the mice, Shelton fed them. When one was stuck in her trash can, she helped it escape.



Shelton suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and died Sunday at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center surrounded by family, said her daughter, Lorie Hankins. She was 90.



Lil Shelton, who coached Severna Park field hockey to 20 state championships, dies at 90



Shelton’s name will likely never leave field hockey record books: She won a record 20 Maryland state championships and helped grow the sport across the state. But her former players and coaches remember her most for her kindness — even making invasive rodents feel welcome in her office.



“There wasn’t a mean bone in her body,” said Amy McKusky, who coached Severna Park’s junior varsity team between 2000 and 2011.



Shelton, an Atlanta native who went by “Lil,” began at Severna Park as a substitute physical education teacher in 1972. When she was offered a full-time job, she said she was too busy raising her four children. Her students wanted her to teach so badly, they offered to help around her house. Shelton took the job.



In 1973, Shelton started Severna Park’s softball team. One day, she opened a closet near the school’s gym to find old field hockey sticks. She wanted to give girls another sport to play in the fall, so she started Severna Park’s field hockey program in 1975.



The sport began as an intramural, with the team practicing on the school’s front lawn because the boys’ teams occupied the fields. A magnolia tree grew in the middle of the lawn, so players ducked under its branches during practice. Shelton believed that taught her girls to play with control and ball security.



Shelton pushed for more opportunities for field hockey. Her team moved from the school’s front lawn to the softball field, which was mostly dirt. She mowed the lawn herself.



A local recreational league refused to provide field hockey, Hankins said, so Shelton offered a summer field hockey league, which was open to children and teenagers across Anne Arundel County. Shelton charged $15 to participate.



“If she didn’t find those hockey sticks in the 1970s and commit herself to bringing athletic opportunities to women in Anne Arundel County, so many women wouldn’t be who they are today,” said Maeve Doherty, who played at Severna Park from 2010 to 2014. “I definitely wouldn’t be who I am today.”



Shelton founded the Maryland State Field Hockey Association and the state’s field hockey championships. Her squad won its first state title in 1979. When she retired in 2011, Shelton held a 544-60-10 record along with 29 regional championships and 31 county crowns. Young field hockey players in Anne Arundel County idolized her. Former players and coaches said Shelton had success because of a fun and cohesive culture she created.



During practice on nice days, she asked her players to drop their sticks, stand in one place, throw their hands into the air and enjoy the breeze. Before games, she placed a smiley face sticker on all of her players’ jerseys, which they plopped on their sticks after games.



Every game day, Shelton ordered Einstein Bros. Bagels and Food Lion’s strawberry-banana juice, and her team ate breakfast in the gym before school. About an hour before state championship games, Shelton distributed York Peppermint Patties to her players and instructed them to split them in half and savor the smell.



She also facilitated a program in which every varsity player mentored a junior varsity player. And then there were the snacks — granola bars, pretzels, fruit snacks — Shelton bought in bulk at Costco and placed in her office. While she wanted to feed her players, the act also granted her an opportunity to chat with players before practice.



“She was like this caring, loving grandmother in a way to her players,” said Kaylee Pohlmeyer, who played at Severna Park from 2004 to 2008. “She was always leading with love and a kind heart, which is not normally something you hear in a coach. That might be one of their traits, but not the core of who they are as a coach, which really made her different and one of the most successful and winningest coaches of all time.”





Severna Park coach Lillian Shelton receives the trophy from her school principal, Patrick Bathras, after winning the Maryland Class 4A field hockey championship game in 2009. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)



In 2000, McKusky moved to Severna Park from Pennsylvania. She interviewed with Shelton for an opening as the school’s junior varsity field hockey coach. They were halfway through their coffees at Starbucks when Shelton made her decision.



“What’s the most important thing about coaching field hockey?” Shelton asked.



“I just want the girls to have fun,” McKusky replied.



“You’re hired on the spot,” Shelton declared with a laugh.



When Shelton retired in 2011 at the team’s end-of-season banquet, everyone present cried. Ann Andrews, a longtime assistant coach under Shelton, learned the news earlier that day and wrote a speech, but she couldn’t get the words out through her tears.



Shelton remained a local celebrity, and whenever she visited Starbucks in Severna Park, people approached. Starbucks even kept Shelton’s order for her mocha behind the counter and named it “Mema,” which Shelton’s eight grandchildren called her.



“So many of the girls are saying, ‘The things she taught me, those values, have carried me through my life and made me who I am,’ ” said Hankins, 63. “The stats are amazing, but more than the stats, that to me is her legacy.”



Kelsey Mills, who played at Severna Park between 2007 and 2011, became Northern High’s junior varsity field hockey coach last summer. For hours last weekend, she fretted about which drills to conduct when practice resumes. Then she heard Shelton died.



Mills deleted all of the notes in her Google Doc. She recognized Shelton would have worried more about earning players’ trust and admiration than choosing the best drills. So she focused on building a culture in her program similar to the one she experienced in high school. That way, her favorite coach’s legacy would endure.



The Washington Post