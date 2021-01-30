



Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality in South Africa said it had halted renovations to the hockey facility in Buffalo Flats after vandals stripped away large sections of the astroturf.





The sports ground was one of the dozens of municipal facilities to have fallen victim to vandalism during the lockdown.



Municipality spokesperson, Samnkelo Ngwenya, said people have been stripping down sports stadiums, municipal halls and substations, among other infrastructure, since the beginning of lockdown last year.



Damage assessments are being done and insurance claims instituted.



This week the Municipality also issued a statement with the image of a male suspect who was seen breaking into a sub-station in Buffalo Flats.



Algoa FM News visited the hockey stadium in Buffalo Flats this past week to find that the fencing had been demolished, no security and large chunks of astroturf removed.



Buffalo City Stadium appeared forlorn and neglected, with the Municipality saying it was busy finalising a lease agreement with "the tenant".



Ngwenya said the issue of security at municipal sites, particularly sports grounds, is being addressed before any upgrades of facilities will commence.



He also appealed to communities to help safeguard infrastructure and to report any incidents of vandalism and appealed for information on the suspect seen in the screengrab.



Anyone who can assist with the suspect’s identity should contact the Municipality or their nearest police station.







Algoa FM