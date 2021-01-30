Mvimbi admits that every time he gets to score is a rush.





Photo: Supplied



Tuks and South African hockey player Samkelo Mvimbi says one thing that gets his adrenaline pumping is to give him a hockey stick and tell him there is a team’s honour at stake.





As a midfielder, the Tuks player lives for the moment he gets to catch the opposition’s defence off-guard and seeing the ball hit the back of the net.



Mvimbi admits that every time he gets to score it is a rush, but he is also quick to point out there is no “I” in team.



“Playing hockey is always about what is best for the team. That is why I will never be obsessed with personal statistics. If the team wins, I win. Sometimes it is a bigger thrill setting up that scoring opportunity that changes the outcome of a game,” he said.



It is this tactical savviness and selflessness that led to Mvimbi consistently coming through ranks to represent South Africa in each age group.



Last year, he got to make his big breakthrough when selected to play for the Proteas against Namibia. Since then he has gone on to play another seven tests.



Currently, he is part of the Protea squad facing off against Germany.



According to Mvimbi, it has changed his whole perception of the game.



“Playing against Germany for me is taking hockey to a whole new level. We got hammered in the first test. I now realise what it is going to take to be at your best at an international level.”



There is a real chance that Mvimbi might be in the South African squad competing at the Tokyo Olympics. it will be a dream come true for the young player



Peabo Lembethe, who captained Tuks to glory two years ago in the Varsity competition, ought also to be in the Olympic team.



Both Tuks players play as midfielders Mvimbi, however, does not perceive them to be rivals.



“Peabo and I bring something entirely different to the team. Peabo has got an unbelievable work rate and an ever sense of what is happening on the field. He is possibly one of the best distributors who will never pass the ball only for the sake of doing so. There is a clear plan with every pass. I aim to do the same, but I tend to be perhaps a bit more aggressive. I like to take the game forward, setting up scoring opportunities.”



He still views Tuks winning the Varsity tournament in 2018 as a personal highlight, and rightly so.



Within the first seven minutes of the final against Maties, he outfoxed Maties defence with brilliant foot and stick work to score a two-point goal.



If Mvimbi can help Tuks defend the Varsity title later this year, it would be mission accomplished as far as he is concerned.



Pretoria Rekord