By Jugjet Singh





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) appeals committee was supposed to listen to Kuala Lumpur HA (KLHA) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman’s appeal over his 18-month suspension from hockey. - NSTP/File pic



Covid-19 has postponed another event, and this time, it was the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) appeals committee hearing.





The committee was supposed to listen to Kuala Lumpur HA (KLHA) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman's appeal over his 18-month suspension from hockey yesterday.



However, it has been postponed to March 5 due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur.



The MHC had suspended him on Nov 4 after he breached the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) code of conduct.



Megat had written to the MHL sponsors and the media querying about the status of sponsorship money before getting MHC's clarification.



"We had to postpone the hearing of the appeal as we did not want to create an MHC cluster (Covid-19)," said committee chairman Shahrizal M Zin.



Megat and his lawyers did not request for an online hearing.



KLHA are likely to hold their elections in June or July, and if Megat's appeal is thrown out, there would be a dilemma in defending his post for a second term.



New Straits Times