KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) were able to play three friendly matches before the second Movement Control Order (MCO) derailed the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) calendar.





Now, coach K. Rajan and his men are hoping that come Feb 4, the end of MCO 2.0, there will be better news for sport.



"We played three matches in January - against Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts and UniKL (Universiti Kuala Lumpur) before the MCO was announced. And sports went back into online hibernation.



"THT are looking forward to snatching some titles away from treble winners UniKL but it will not be easy if we train only on fitness and the players do not get to use their hockey sticks on the artificial pitch," said THT coach K. Rajan who previously coached the Singapore national team.



UniKL won the Charity Shield, League and TNB Cup last season with help from some outstanding foreign players. But this season, the pandemic has turned the MHL into an all-local affair.



Earlier, both the Sabah men's and women's teams arrived in Kuala Lumpur for the MHL but after MCO2 was announced, they had to go back with the competition postponed.



Initially, the men's MHL was scheduled to start on Jan 14 and the women's on Jan 20.



"Fitness-wise, I can monitor their progress online but it's not the same as being on the pitch with ball and stick.



"We can't train set pieces or penalty corners online and this will be a disadvantage to some teams.



"And since there is no possibility of any team in the MHL bringing in foreign players, everybody will have an equal shot at the titles this season," said Rajan.



"The longer players are online and not on the field, the more bored they will get and so hopefully, MCO will end on Feb 4 and sports are allowed to train and play friendlies under strict SOP.



"It has been done before and MHC have even held the Razak Cup under SOP successfully.



"I believe the MHL can be hosted by March in place of the postponed ACT (Asian Champions Trophy). The rest of the year might be jam-packed with previously postponed international tournaments for the national men's and women's teams."



THT will have penalty corner flickers Akhimullah Anuar Esook and Faizal Saari, while UniKL will bank on their tried and tested national No 1 Razie Rahim.



The men's MHL has eight teams in treble holders Univesiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga Nasional, Maybank, TNB Thunderbolts, UiTM, Sabah and NurInsafi.



The women's teams are PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



