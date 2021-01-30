With inter-provincial travel limited and safety at front of mind, the organization has made the early decision to cancel the event in conjunction with members







Field Hockey Canada’s Hosting Committee is announcing the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 National Championships. The decision comes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding national and regional travel restrictions.





Where possible, and with COVID protocols foremost in mind, Field Hockey Canada will be hosting talent identification camps around the country during 2021 to ensure all athletes have an opportunity to be scouted and enter FHC programs. Field Hockey Canada CEO Susan Ahrens said the decision was not made lightly and now the effort shifts to making sure local opportunities are provided in a safe and strategic way.



“We truly regret that we have to make this call, as nationals is our annual opportunity to bring together our whole community in competition and celebration,” she said. “We hope, however that by making this call now, we can all plan alternative local opportunities with certainty. We are committing to providing opportunities for identification into FHC programs. Information will be shared with our community as these are confirmed. We continue to wish everyone our very best regards and hope that you and your families are staying healthy and safe.”



Field Hockey Canada continues to follow national and provincial health guidelines and urges our community to do the same. We will continue to monitor the regional restrictions in order to plan alternative opportunities at a local level.



Field Hockey Canada media release