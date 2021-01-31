By Jugjet Singh





HOCKEY 5s tournaments in the country may finally get off the drawing board as its committee met online yesterday to re-draw a comprehensive plan.





It is a move to develop a strong hockey 5s team following Malaysia's surprise win at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Argentina.



In the final in Buenos Aires, Malaysia upset India 4-2 for the title.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) had planned several hockey 5s tournaments last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their initiative.



Hockey 5s, a small-sided outdoor game, was introduced in 2014 and made its YOG debut the same year in China.



Since then, the event has been growing in popularity internationally.



The inaugural 16-team men and women's Hockey 5s World Cup will be hosted in 2023.



"We had an online meeting today to discuss probable dates for the Under-11, Under-15 and Under-23 tournaments. It is to groom players ahead of our mission to defend the Youth Olympics gold medal," said MHC high-performance and hockey 5s committee chairman Hasnizam Hassan yesterday.



Senegal will host the YOG on Oct 22-Nov 9 next year.



"We are planning to hold the Under-23 tournament in Terengganu immediately after the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL)."



The MHC may host the MHL in March if the Covid-19 situation in the country gets better.



"The Under-11 and Under-15 tournaments are planned for October with the venues yet to be decided," Hasnizam added.



