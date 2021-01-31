By Agnes Makhandia





Kenyan National women's hockey captain Gilly Okumu after a training session at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on January 12, 2021. Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group



Uganda is the first country to confirm participation in men and women's North-East Africa region qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for March 1 to 7 at Sikh Union Stadium in Nairobi.





Egypt, Burundi, Libya, Seychelles, Sudan, and Tanzania are yet to confirm participation in the women's category while Burundi, Libya, Sudan, and Tanzania, have not confirmed in men's category.



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) secretary general Wycliffe Ongori said the union expects Kenya coaches to whittle down their squads by next week.



"Uganda confirmed their participation last Wednesday and we hope other nations will follow suit. We remain hopeful the government will support us stage a successful event.



"Players have been having open sessions at City Park Stadium but with only one month to the event, we hope the tacticians will give us the provisional squads before they name the final squads," said Ongori.



Ongori at the same time said they are engaging a leading media company to broadcast the seven-day event.



"Considering the coronavirus health restrictions, we want our fans to have a feel of what will be happening at the Simba Union. Once we seal the deal, we will inform African Hockey Federation (AHF) because the rights belong to them," said Ongori.



The top two nations in each category at the end of the event will qualify for the Cup of Nations to be held in October at a yet to be decided venue.



Daily Nation