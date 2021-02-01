By Avery Trendel





Photo via Dakota Moyer



With the NCAA Field Hockey tournament moved from the fall to this upcoming May, University of North Carolina announced its six-game spring schedule on Friday.





The Tar Heels–who have won the last two NCAA championships–closed out the fall season with a victory in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville.



A rematch of that contest against the Cardinals will kick off UNC’s spring season on Mar. 5 in Chapel Hill.



The first road game of the new schedule comes on Mar. 13 at Wake Forest, followed by a return home to Boston College on Mar. 19.



After a short break, the Tar Heels return to action by hosting Duke on Apr. 2.



Back-to-back road games at Virginia (Apr. 9) and Syracuse (Apr. 18) will close out the spring season.



UNC will host the NCAA Championship on May 7 and May 9.



“We’re excited to be playing again in the spring, and hopefully picking up where we left off in November,” UNC head coach Karen Shelton said. “We always have a spring season in which we practice and play scrimmage games, but it certainly will feel a bit different to have those games leading up to the NCAA Tournament. We can’t wait to get started and face some great ACC competition.”



The Daily Tar Heel