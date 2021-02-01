By Jugjet Singh





UniKL players and officials after winning the MHL last year. - NSTP/File pic



Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) treble champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) were all set to defend their titles, but Covid-19 derailed their plans as the tournament had to be postponed.





UniKL coach Megat Azrafiq feels his team need to be back on the pitch for at least two weeks before the delayed new season starts.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) plan to start the delayed MHL in March following the postponement of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT).



The new MHL season was supposed to commence on Jan 14.



UniKL won the Charity Shield, the MHL and the TNB Cup last season under Arul Selvaraj, who is now the national coach.



"UniKL had played friendly matches to prepare for the new season. However, teams are not allowed to train during the Movement Control Order (MCO).



"My players are receiving instructions online on how to keep fit ahead of the MHL. However, we will still need at least two weeks of freedom on the pitch to train when the new dates are confirmed," said Megat.



The six national trainees in Megat's squad are Adrian Andy Roberts (goalkeeper), Razie Rahim, Marhan Jalil (defenders), Ashran Hamsani, Pavandip Singh (midfielders), and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (forward).



The other notable names are Harvinder Singh and Baljit Singh Charun.



"It will be harder to defend the titles this year as the league has been reduced to a one-round tournament.



"We cannot afford to drop any points in the hope of retaining the title," he added.



Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Nurinsafi and Sabah make up the men's MHL.



