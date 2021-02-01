



AH&BC Amsterdam won their huge topper, ending Den Bosch’s perfect run in the women’s Hoofdklasse with Noor de Baat becoming the first players to score against them in the process.





Despite the best efforts of the Oosterplas club – including the players – the main pitch was frozen which led to the game being switched to Pitch 2, denying the wider public of viewing the match stream live.



And they missed an entertaining duel. Den Bosch had by far the best of the game in the initial phases with chances for Lidewij Welten and Joosje Burg who hit the post.



Without Eva de Goede and Marijn Veen, Amsterdam fought back in the first half with Robert Tigges’ team earning the first corner, but Josine Koning saved.



After that, it was again Den Bosch that had the better of proceedings, picking up several corners, but did not score.



And they were duly stung in the third quarter when de Baat’s shot went in via a deflection off Margot van Geffen’s stick. It proved the only goal as Den Bosch could not force an equaliser.



The win lifts Amsterdam into first place, a point ahead of Den Bosch after eight rounds. Elsewhere, SCHC closed the gap to HDM in third place with a strong 2-0 win with Ginella Zerbo scoring both goals.



HGC and Pinoké lost ground to the top four as a result, their game ending in a 1-1 draw. Joelle Ketting’s first minute goal gave Hurley a 1-0 win over Oranje-Rood.



The games between Kampong and Laren and Bloemendaal against Victoria were both frozen out.



Euro Hockey League media release