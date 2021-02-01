

Phil Roper and Alan Forsyth celebrate in 2015



Surbiton and GB goal hotshot Alan Forsyth has revealed he relives the feeling of missing out on hockey’s ultimate event – the Olympics – “every single day” as he bids for a Tokyo berth.





Forsyth missed out on Rio selection in 2016 and was one of two players who trained with the squad before GB departed for Brazil.



Nearly five years on, Forsyth, 28, has cemented his position as one of world hockey’s most potent goal threats for club and country.



Since the Rio Games, the Scot has netted 101 goals for Surbiton and finished top scorer in three of the past four seasons.



“I think about how it felt to miss out on Rio every single day,” he told The Herald.



“I was doing all of the hard work but knew I wasn’t going to the Olympics, so it was really tough.”



Forsyth, who had made his senior GB debut a year earlier, added that he “never, ever wants to experience that again” and admitted he thinks about the disappointment most days he plays hockey.



“It was, without doubt, one of, if not the single worst experience of my entire hockey career,” he told the newspaper.



Asked what the feeling was in the camp regarding the current Tokyo situation, he added: “At the moment, things are changing every week and we all constantly have friends and family asking if the Olympics will even go ahead so that probably doesn’t help.



“We’re all training like the Games will definitely go ahead and so I just want to do everything I can to get selected.”

