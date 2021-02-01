Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Indian eves win once only against Las Leonas(The Lionesses) in history

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



On Argentina tour Indian women team drew 2-2 and 1-1 versus Leoncitas, lost 1-2 and 2-3 to Argentine B team. In 4 test friendly series India lost 2-3, 0-2 and 1-1 against Las Leonas. Bad weather prevented 3rd test match.



Prior to this in 2009 test series India won the 3rd test and drew the series.

India- Argentina ladies first met in semifinal of Mandelieu(France) World Cup, in which pool topper India lost 0-1.

Statistical highlights of India (WR: 9) and Argentina (WR-2) in women's hockey are as under:

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

21

1

4

16

20

53

In Test Series-1998

2

0

1

1

2

6

In Test Series-2009

3

1

1

1

4

4

In Test Series-2015

2

0

1

1

3

6

In Test Series-2021

3

0

1

2

3

6

Olympics

1

0

0

1

0

5

World Cup

4

0

0

4

2

6

Invitation Tourneys

4

0

0

4

6

16

Hockey World League

1

0

0

1

0

3

World Cup Qualifiers

1

0

0

1

0

1

