Stats Speak: Indian eves win once only against Las Leonas(The Lionesses) in history
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
On Argentina tour Indian women team drew 2-2 and 1-1 versus Leoncitas, lost 1-2 and 2-3 to Argentine B team. In 4 test friendly series India lost 2-3, 0-2 and 1-1 against Las Leonas. Bad weather prevented 3rd test match.
Prior to this in 2009 test series India won the 3rd test and drew the series.
India- Argentina ladies first met in semifinal of Mandelieu(France) World Cup, in which pool topper India lost 0-1.
Statistical highlights of India (WR: 9) and Argentina (WR-2) in women's hockey are as under:
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
21
|
1
|
4
|
16
|
20
|
53
|
In Test Series-1998
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
In Test Series-2009
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
In Test Series-2015
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
In Test Series-2021
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
Olympics
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
World Cup
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
6
|
Invitation Tourneys
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
16
|
Hockey World League
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
World Cup Qualifiers
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
Fieldhockey.com