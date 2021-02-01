By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)







On Argentina tour Indian women team drew 2-2 and 1-1 versus Leoncitas, lost 1-2 and 2-3 to Argentine B team. In 4 test friendly series India lost 2-3, 0-2 and 1-1 against Las Leonas. Bad weather prevented 3rd test match.





Prior to this in 2009 test series India won the 3rd test and drew the series.



India- Argentina ladies first met in semifinal of Mandelieu(France) World Cup, in which pool topper India lost 0-1.



Statistical highlights of India (WR: 9) and Argentina (WR-2) in women's hockey are as under:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 21 1 4 16 20 53 In Test Series-1998 2 0 1 1 2 6 In Test Series-2009 3 1 1 1 4 4 In Test Series-2015 2 0 1 1 3 6 In Test Series-2021 3 0 1 2 3 6 Olympics 1 0 0 1 0 5 World Cup 4 0 0 4 2 6 Invitation Tourneys 4 0 0 4 6 16 Hockey World League 1 0 0 1 0 3 World Cup Qualifiers 1 0 0 1 0 1

