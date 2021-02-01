

Pic: Hockey India



Buenos Aires: The touring India women put in their most impressive performance on Sunday when the held the vaunted Las Leonas to a 1-1 draw in the fourth match against the World No. 2 team.





The third match on Saturday was washed out by rain and two matches prior ended in 2-3 and 0-2 defeats for the Rani Rampal-led Indian side. India had also drawn 2-2 and 1-1 against the Argentina Junior team and lost 1-2, 2-3 to Argentina ‘B’.



Rani was on target on Sunday, giving her team the lead in the 35th minute in the tour’s concluding match. Visions of victory, however, were cut short when Emilia Forcherio scored from the penalty spot to restore parity.



The Indian women showed positive intent when they took the pitch on Sunday to achieve an elusive victory in the tour’s concluding match. However, the hosts looked dominating as usual and enjoyed early ascendancy to pile pressure on the Indian defence. Well-organized attacks fetched the Argentines two penalty corners in the first three minutes of the encounter , forcing goalkeeper Savita Punia to brilliant saves.



For all that, India were presented an opportunity to score in the 11th minute when a penalty corner came their way. It failed to bear fruit when poor execution of the drill denied Rani a powerful strike at goal. Not to be deterred, Rani was poised to score three minutes into the second quarter after experienced forward Vandana Katariya provided the assist but the resolute Argentine defence held fort.



Argentina kept up the pressure and won two penalty corners in the 23rd and 24th minutes but Savita stood tall in goal, thwarting the home side’s relentless efforts to score. India started the third quarter aggressively and Vandana again found Rani ideally placed in front of goal. The Indian captain gleefully accepted the pass from the right flank and struck the ball past the Argentine custodian to put her team in front.



Stung by the reverse, Las Leonas fired on all cylinders to equalize and the Indian defence was stretched to defend their hard-earned lead. India, however, came close to extending the lead when chances fell for them in the 39th and 50th minutes. Argentina, on their part, stepped up the pressure in search of the equalizer which arrived via a penalty stroke during a penalty corner in the 55th minute. Forcherio made no mistake.



India, wilting under pressure, conceded two more penalty corners in the 56th and 59th minutes but managed to keep their goal intact.



“After the 1-0 lead, we had to stay calm and continue to pursue our attack. We had to play more smartly but that’s something we can work on,” said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, reflecting on the match.



