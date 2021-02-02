

France Hockey signs Le Coq Sportif deal



Iconic French clothing brand Le Coq Sportif said it was “proud to be alongside the Blues” after signing a four-year deal with the national teams.





France‘s men, women and youth teams will wear new jerseys up until 2025 as the national sides sights its sights on Paris 2024.



France men will compete in the jerseys at the EuroHockey Championships, slated for June, while France women will do the same at the European II Championships in Prague.



Antoine François, French men’s team manager, said: “We are delighted to have signed with an emblematic French brand that counts in the history of sport.







“Being able to associate the image of the Federation with the Coq Sportif is a source of pride.”



Emma Ponthieu, captain of the French women’s team, added: “I’m super happy to be able to wear the Le Coq Sportif brand.



“It’s a French brand that represents a lot of sportsmen and women as well as national teams, so it’s really an honour for us to be part of “the team”. We hope to represent the brand with dignity for the competitions to come.”

