Bloemendaal blow away Kampong early on to strengthen hold at top in men’s Hoofdklasse
HC Bloemendaal’s blistering first quarter performance saw them strengthen their place at the head of the men’s Tulp Hoofdklasse with a 4-1 win over SV Kampong.
It maintains their perfect start to the season, making it eight wins from eight games, building a 3-1 lead in the first quarter which they never looked like giving up.
After just two minutes, Florian Fuchs fired home a rocket of a shot from the right of the circle to break the deadlock. Fuchs’ next shot was then tipped in over David Harte by Yannick van der Drift a minute later.
Jip Janssen slammed home from a penalty corner second phase but Tom Hiebendaal turned in from close range to restore Bloemendaal’s two-goal lead with plenty of time to play in the first quarter.
Tim Swaen’s corner completed the win in the second half for Rick Mathijssen’s team who have a full set of 24 points, six clear of HC Rotterdam who were 2-1 winners over Den Bosch.
On Thursday, Kampong have a chance to close some of the 11-point gap to Bloemendaal when they face Tilburg.
HGC won a thrilling 4-3 success against AH&BC Amsterdam to move up to third place. Karst Timmer and Valentin Verga shared first half goals before Mirco Pruijser’s deflection put Amsterdam in front in the third quarter.
A pair of Seve van Ass corners got HGC in front with nine minutes to go but Amsterdam seemed to have nicked a draw when Pruijser’s stroke in the 69th minute made it 3-3. Luuk van Duren, however, swooped to net the winner with less than five seconds left to play.
Oranje-Rood’s 5-1 win over Hurley put them into the top six while Tilburg beat Almere 3-2.
Euro Hockey League media release