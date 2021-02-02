



HC Bloemendaal’s blistering first quarter performance saw them strengthen their place at the head of the men’s Tulp Hoofdklasse with a 4-1 win over SV Kampong.





It maintains their perfect start to the season, making it eight wins from eight games, building a 3-1 lead in the first quarter which they never looked like giving up.



After just two minutes, Florian Fuchs fired home a rocket of a shot from the right of the circle to break the deadlock. Fuchs’ next shot was then tipped in over David Harte by Yannick van der Drift a minute later.



Jip Janssen slammed home from a penalty corner second phase but Tom Hiebendaal turned in from close range to restore Bloemendaal’s two-goal lead with plenty of time to play in the first quarter.



Tim Swaen’s corner completed the win in the second half for Rick Mathijssen’s team who have a full set of 24 points, six clear of HC Rotterdam who were 2-1 winners over Den Bosch.



On Thursday, Kampong have a chance to close some of the 11-point gap to Bloemendaal when they face Tilburg.



HGC won a thrilling 4-3 success against AH&BC Amsterdam to move up to third place. Karst Timmer and Valentin Verga shared first half goals before Mirco Pruijser’s deflection put Amsterdam in front in the third quarter.



A pair of Seve van Ass corners got HGC in front with nine minutes to go but Amsterdam seemed to have nicked a draw when Pruijser’s stroke in the 69th minute made it 3-3. Luuk van Duren, however, swooped to net the winner with less than five seconds left to play.



Oranje-Rood’s 5-1 win over Hurley put them into the top six while Tilburg beat Almere 3-2.



Euro Hockey League media release