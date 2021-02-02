



Australia’s national women’s hockey team, the Hockeyroos, will enjoy a new state-of-the-art changeroom and recovery facility at their home base at Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University courtesy of funding from the federal government.





The federal government’s $600,000 commitment to hockey comes as part of a focus on women in sport. Athletes across Hockey Australia’s Women’s High-Performance Programs will have a dedicated world-class locker area within the ‘Roos Retreat’, in addition to recovery areas with ice-bath, spa and gymnasium facilities.



Hockey Australia, together with Hockey Western Australia who share use of the stadium, are committed to addressing the detailed requirements of athletes and providing the best possible high performance environment.



“Securing this significant investment from the federal government for new infrastructure at the home of our national high performance programs is fantastic for our athletes and our sport,” said Perth based Hockey Australia Board Member Pat Hall.



“We are grateful for this funding that will not only benefit our female athletes, but also the men’s high performance program who will have access to the gym and recovery facilities.”



“Our national teams are proudly among the world’s best and this will further aid their mission of regularly being on the podium at the major benchmark events.”



Work will soon commence on the new high-performance zones, which will further assist the next generation of Australian hockey stars vying to be the world’s best.



“This is an important shift for Australian hockey, and an opportunity to deliver player environments like those found with soccer at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid,” Hockey WA President Michael Henderson said.



“These exciting upgrades will create a secure and vibrant environment, particularly recognising and respecting our elite female athletes.



“We are thrilled to be making such important steps forward and I thank the West Australian community for their support in helping to deliver this opportunity.”



Perth has been the home of the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras since 1984, with both squads in preparations for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.



Hockey Australia media release