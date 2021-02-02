



When Karen Bennett put up her hand to umpire her sister’s Mid Canterbury Under-15 side in Ashburton she didn’t think her efforts with the whistle would take her to a World Cup in the home of hockey – the Netherlands.





Bennett has now decided to hang up the whistle after eight years and 59 matches as an international umpire, gaining respect both here and overseas since her first international in 2012.



The primary school teacher had her first child last year and thought it was the right time to focus more on her family and her teaching career.



“My umpiring has filled my life with endless happy memories both striving for success as an elite umpire on the international stage and making friends all around the world. But the moment is right for me to spend more time at home making memories with my family.”



Bennett says the pinnacle of her career was being selected to umpire at the 2014 World Cup in the Dutch capital Den Hague.



“It was an incredible experience to be umpiring the best players in the world, and the atmosphere at the venues was superb with such passionate hockey fans.”



Hockey New Zealand Technical Manager Colin French acknowledged Bennett’s stellar umpiring career which included her prestigious appointment to the 2014 World Cup.



“Karen is without doubt one of the most respected and cherished umpires in our hockey family. I have always admired her energy and professionalism. She is a true team player who is always willing to help both her peers and the wider umpiring community,” said French.



“Karen was a high achiever who never sought the limelight, and who always ensured continuous learning and enjoyment were key pillars to her umpiring craft.”



Bennett said with the game getting faster over the years, umpires also needed to be fitter and faster.



“I’ve often found training on my own quite tough as I live remotely, but the biggest challenge for me has been managing the pressure I put on myself to perform at my best in every game.”



The Banks Peninsula resident singled out former Hockey NZ Umpiring Director Craig Gribble as having had the biggest influence on her career.



“I will be forever grateful for his belief in me to always strive to be better. He has been instrumental in so many ways but most of all as a mentor and a friend.”



“There is a big hockey family I’ve been a part of and I’ll miss those friends. Hockey has given me the most sensational experiences, friends and feeling of success.”



Now it’s time for Bennett to focus on family and improving her golf swing.



Hockey New Zealand Media release