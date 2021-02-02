



The FIH Hockey Pro League returns to action this week with a double header between two of the most exciting, attack-minded men’s teams on the planet.





Spain’s Red Sticks welcome Belgium’s Red Lions to the city of Valencia for two matches in the Estadio Betero, which will take place on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 February.



Belgium currently sit top of the FIH Hockey Pro League standings with 26 points from 11 games, eight points clear of the Netherlands but having played two games more than the Dutchmen. The lowland neighbours went head-to-head in what proved to be the final FIH Hockey Pro League match of 2020, playing out a magnificent 4-4 draw in Brussels before the Red Lions nicked the bonus point in the shoot-out thanks to an inspirational performance from goalkeeper Loic Van Doren, younger brother of double FIH Player of the Year Arthur Van Doren. In a fan vote conducted on the Watch.Hockey app, the thrilling Belgium versus Netherlands clash was voted as the best FIH Hockey Pro League match of 2020.

While Belgium will be hot favourites against the Spaniards, head coach Shane McLeod will certainly not be underestimating their hugely talented, unpredictable opponents. The team coached by former France international Fred Soyez claimed a shoot-out triumph over the Red Lions when the two teams met in Valencia during the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League season, with Ignacio Rodriguez and Enrique Gonzalez scoring dramatic late goals to tie the match at 2-2 before snatching a crucial bonus point.

That being said, 12 of the 17 meetings between the two teams since 2013 have been won by Belgium, with Spain winning just twice and three clashes ending in draws. Recent history clearly favours the Belgians, but Spain will be determined to claim a share of the points, especially on home soil.

As was the case in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches that took place in the latter part of 2020, the health and safety requirements in relation to the COVID-19 global health pandemic means that spectators will be unable to attend the upcoming clashes, which will be played behind closed doors. However, the TV cameras will be present to capture all of the action via the global broadcast.



Due to issues directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in relation to the uncertainties and restrictions around European travel, both teams have agreed that the on-field umpires may come from one of the competing nations, and that there will be no video umpire in these two matches.



More information about the matches can be found below.



Spain v Belgium (Men)

Where: Estadio Betero, Valencia (ESP)

Dates: Friday 5 & Saturday 6 February 2021

Times (CET – GMT / UTC +1): Friday: 11:00 | Saturday 13:00

The essentials…

Current FIH World Ranking: Spain: 9 | Belgium: 1

Current FIH Hockey Pro League position: Spain: 7 | Belgium: 1

Final standings - FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: Spain: 7 | Belgium: 2



Head-to-heads in all competitions (since 2013 – 17 matches)

Wins: Spain: 2 | Belgium: 12 | Draws: 3

Goals scored: Spain: 22 | Belgium: 55



Team pages (squads & statistics): Spain | Belgium



Although the fans will not be allowed into the stadium itself, the matches will be available to watch via television or digital streaming thanks to our broadcast partnerships, as well as on the new Watch.Hockey app in every country where a rights holding broadcaster is not showing the matches live.



