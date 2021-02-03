Submitted by Millfield School





Kitty Chapple has her eye on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.



Millfield School is celebrating after one of its hockey players has been selected for the Great Britain Elite Development Programme as the only schoolgirl in the squad.





Upper Sixth student Kitty Chapple, from Taunton, Somerset, becomes the third Millfield student in recent years to be selected for the programme whilst still at school.



The 18-year-old will join Stuart Rushmere, Toby Reynolds-Cotterel and Vicky McCabe in the Elite Development programme, all with aspirations of playing senior international hockey and with goals of selection for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.



Kitty joined Millfield in Year 9 and played for Clifton Robinson's Hockey Club in the Investec Women's Premier League while studying for three A levels in biology, Italian and music. Kitty is also a talented singer and trumpet player, frequently performing in school concerts.



Kitty will take part in weekly EDP training sessions with her eye on making the Great Britain U21s for the upcoming World Cup in November 2021.



Former Millfield Hockey Olympians include Simon and Richard Mantell (GB, Beijing 2008), Ian Haley (South Africa, London 2012), and Christina Schultze (Germany, Beijing 2008).



Current nationals and internationals include GB Hockey goalkeeper Harry Gibson, Lauren Roberts (Wales) and Hannah Cozens (Wales).



Director of Hockey, Reggie Keates, at the school in Street, Somerset, said: "We are all so thrilled for Kitty. She has developed tremendously well due to her work ethic and constant eagerness to learn, always embracing new challenges with excitement rather than trepidation.



"Individual development is a cornerstone of our school programme and Kitty’s success, as well as the other Millfieldians in the EDP, are a great source of inspiration for our younger players."



In Your Area