LAHORE - Four matches were played on the ninth day of 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship here at Pakistan's National Hockey Stadium Tuesday.





The first match of day between Sahiwal and Rawalpindi failed to produce any result as both the teams scored two goals each during the stipulated time.



Lahore toppled DG Khan 4-0 in the second match of the day.



Faisalabad ousted Sargodha 5-2 in the third match.



The last match of the day between Bahawalpur and Gujranwala ended in a 1-1 draw.



The Nation