Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Lahore, Faisalabad win in Quaid Hockey

Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments

LAHORE - Four matches were played on the ninth day of 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship here at Pakistan's National Hockey Stadium Tuesday.



The first match of day between Sahiwal and Rawalpindi failed to produce any result as both the teams scored two goals each during the stipulated time.

Lahore toppled DG Khan 4-0 in the second match of the day.

Faisalabad ousted Sargodha 5-2 in the third match.

The last match of the day between Bahawalpur and Gujranwala ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.