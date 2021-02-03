By Jugjet Singh





Wallace Tan



No team in the world can win tournaments without first playing friendly matches to gauge their form.





However, this could be the case for the national junior hockey team, who are preparing for the Junior Asia Cup (JAC), a qualifier for the age-group World Cup, on July 1-10 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



National junior coach Wallace Tan is a worried man as Covid-19 has interrupted his plans to prepare his players accordingly.



With the coronavirus wreaking havoc, the team may not get to play international friendly matches ahead of the JAC.



His trainees had undergone quarantine-based training late last year and had played practice matches against Arul Selvaraj's senior team.



The players were then released to their Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) clubs.



However, the MHL, which was supposed to start on Jan 14, was postponed following the reintroduction of the Movement Control Order (MCO).



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will have to come up with an effective strategy to ensure Wallace's side are well-oiled for the JAC or face the prospect of seeing their team failing in Dhaka.



The players now train online to keep themselves fit.



"Everything is fine with the players. They follow a training regime from their homes to keep fit. Everyone is waiting for the playing fields to reopen," said Wallace yesterday.



"My main worry is how many international matches can we get before the JAC?



"Can we travel to other countries when the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia improves?



"Or can other countries fly into Malaysia for friendly matches?"



The top-four teams in the JAC will qualify for the Junior World Cup in India.



The JAC has attracted 10 teams with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea and China being the frontrunners for the four World Cup slots.



"Hopefully, the MCO ends on Thursday. However, there is still a chance for quarantine-based training if the MCO is extended for another two weeks. But that is for the MHC to decide.



"Right now, online training is fine. However, we will need friendly matches against other nations, not just the national senior side, when the JAC gets closer."



Pakistan and India are already training on pitches despite surging Covid-19 numbers in their respective countries.



Things are more complicated for the women's team as their JAC will be held on April 11-17 in Kakamiganara, Japan.



Coach Nasihin Nubli also needs his charges to play international friendly matches ahead of the tournament.



However, it will not be easy as they need to get clearance from various government agencies to travel abroad or invite teams here for friendlies.



