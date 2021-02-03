



Lausanne, Switzerland: The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup should have started today in Liège, Belgium. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Royal Belgian Hockey Association (ARBH) decided last September to postpone the event for one year. The competition will therefore be held at the Country Hall in Liège from February 2 to 6, 2022.





To mark the occasion, today we are launching a promotional video that will give a taste of what this major event in international hockey will be like.



For the occasion, Philippe Simar, one of the major players for the Belgian Indoor Red Lions, agreed to step into the skin of the distracted athlete, appearing in front of the famous Liège sports temple to play his match… a year too early.



Hockey Belgium Director General Serge Pilet said: “This marks a new start for our organization, in collaboration with the Province of Liège. Little by little, communication around the event will gain momentum. Ticketing should start right after summer."



FIH CEO Thierry Weil added: “The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup is the pinnacle of indoor hockey globally and the Belgian organizers are doing their utmost to offer all fans a top-flight event! Therefore, we’re looking forward to some thrilling matches as well as an amazing atmosphere next year!"



This will be the sixth edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. The flagship event will see 12 teams compete in the men's and women's competitions. Germany women and Austria men were winners of the 2018 edition, which took place in Berlin, Germany.



More information on the history of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup is available here.



