



Pau Quemada is Spain’s talismanic striker. He has been a mainstay of the Spanish team since 2004, clocking up 274 appearances so far. As he explains in this interview, 2021 will be a big season for him as it is likely to be his last Olympic Games as an athlete. He is hoping to get the next few months off to a good start in Spain’s FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Belgium.





How does it feel to be preparing for international hockey again?



Pau Quemada: “For me, it feels great to be out on the field again, it’s been a long, long period without hockey and now we are happy to be back together and getting ready for the Olympic Games.”



Do you feel the squad is ready for a return to action?



Pau Quemada: “Yes, as I said before, we have been waiting for a long period now and we are getting ready for the first two games against Belgium and the [FIH Hockey] Pro League.”



What are you expecting of the Belgium side in terms of a style of play?



Pau Quemada: “I think it is the team to defeat and I think, that they are also looking forward to starting to play hockey on an international level. We will do our best and we will try to make our own strong points count in the game.”



How excited are you as you contemplate the year of hockey that lies ahead?



Pau Quemada: “I hope it is the complete reverse of last year! Joking apart, I think it will be a really interesting year ahead. It is very motivational for me to be preparing for one more year of Olympics so we will be trying to get in the best shape for 2021.”



