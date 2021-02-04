Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

SIA's Independent Complaints process to commence

Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

As identified late last year, Sport Integrity Australia is managing an independent complaint handling process in relation to specific allegations arising from the Hockey Australia Women's High Performance Program.



People will be able to make complaints up until Friday, 5 March 2021. Anyone wishing to make a complaint will be able to do so via an online form available on the Sport Integrity Australia website. Further information about this process, including who is eligible to make a complaint and how complaints will be managed is available here.

Sport Integrity Australia will assess complaints under Hockey Australia’s Member Protection Policy and will identify the most appropriate mechanism for resolution. This may include further investigation by Sport Integrity Australia and/or independent dispute resolution facilitated by the National Sports Tribunal.

This process is being handled separately from the broader cultural and governance review being carried out by Bruce Collins QC, Gabrielle Trainor AO and Moya Dodd.

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.