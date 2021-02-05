



Hockeyroos Assistant Coach Steph Andrews has been appointed Head Coach of the Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS) Hockey Program.





Andrews is the first woman to be assigned to the overarching position, which forms part of the Hockey Australia National Athlete Pathway Program.



The role is responsible for developing WA talent to be considered for future Hockeyroos and Kookaburras squads.



Andrews’ appointment means she will end her time with the Hockeyroos before starting her new role at WAIS in April.



“In her two and half years with the Hockeyroos, Steph has proven herself as an outstanding coach with exceptional knowledge of the game and a great ability to improve and develop players,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“While we are disappointed to lose Steph from the Hockeyroos program, this is a tremendous opportunity for her and she will remain integral in nurturing our next generation of Australian hockey stars.”



“We thank Steph for her contribution to the women’s national high performance program and she goes to her new role with our every blessing.”



Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin said Andrews would be sorely missed.



“Steph has made an enormous impact on our group and on our program. She has worked tirelessly to improve our group from an on field and off field point of view,” said Gaudoin.



“I wish her all the best in her new role and future endeavours – I know she will go well in whatever she does.”



As a mother with a young child, Andrews said the timing was right to delve into an exciting new challenge of overseeing and progressing a program she came through as an athlete.



“I am really excited to be given an opportunity to head up a program that I was part of as a player,” said Andrews.



“Being able to stay in the Australian high performance hockey network, coupled with the variety of the role and working in the development space were also contributing factors.”



“There are some really talented athletes in both the men’s and the women’s WAIS program so that’s really exciting.”



“I also have a young family, so the opportunity to stay closer to home without all of the international travel was enticing.



“I am sad to be leaving the Hockeyroos. I have enjoyed my time working with the program. It has been a tough period however I certainly take away some great memories and hope I have played a part in making the team better.



“I wish Paul, the staff and the girls the very best as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics later in the year and I will be keenly watching their future success.”



Further to Andrews' appointment, WAIS has announced that Chris O'Reilly will take up the position of Coach of the Hockey Program.



Hockey Australia media release