

Shona McCallin and Jo Hunter



To mark Time To Talk Day 2021, England and Great Britain midfielder Shona McCallin has written a blog highlighting the power of having conversations and talking to other people.





Since the first lockdown began, I’ve made a conscious effort to spend time talking to family– whether that be over Zoom, FaceTime or a phone call – to try and get some social interaction. The use of technology has been great, to speak to family members who live two hours away that I haven’t been able to see in person.



One of the few good things to have come out of this situation is the realisation that everybody is in the same boat and we all have something that connects us at the moment. Talking to people is really good to understand how they’re feeling, how you’re feeling, coping strategies you can use and so on. I know it sounds cliched but we’re all in this together.



Jo Hunter and I always talk about having friends for different things. You’ve got friends to have loads of fun with, friends to have deeper conversations with, friends who give advice. Talking to people helps and I feel like if you make effort with people you tend to feel better about yourself.



From where I’m from, I live in quite a small village and I don’t know everybody but I always say hello to people because it’s what you do, it’s friendly. I’ve found that when you go for walks at the moment, even just saying hello or good morning to people makes you feel better about yourself and gets you out of your own headspace.



Of course, it’s always good to offload and talk about your feelings but only with the right people and only if you feel comfortable. Some people, myself included, don’t really like talking but you also know you need to get the stuff out of your head to stop you going round in circles. That’s where I turn to jotting stuff down, writing stuff down. Whether it’s just a couple of sentences or a couple of pages, it doesn’t really matter – it just helps you get that out of your head.



Take it slowly, take baby steps. If you’re feeling really low or not feeling right, you don’t need to go into all the reasons why that is. If you just start by saying to someone that you’re not feeling great, that’s the first step.



Building relationships and talking about your feelings takes time; for some people it is hard to do, for others it comes more naturally. Just take it slowly and the more you do it the easier it will be.



Everyone in their lifetime will go through some tough times and you’re not the only one. Speaking about those tough times can help bring people together a bit more.



So whether you want to chat with someone about how you’re feeling or just converse with others to have a laugh or distract yourself from other things that are going, just make sure you’re talking to someone at the moment. It really does help.



England Hockey Board Media release