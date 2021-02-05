



LAHORE - Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Lahore and Sargodha division hockey teams stormed into semifinals of the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 here at Pakistan's National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.





Four more matches were played on the 11th day of the championship but the most important encounter was played between Multan and Bahawalpur division hockey teams.



Three teams - Faisalabad, Lahore and Sargodha - had already booked their place in the knockout stage at the end of 10th day’s matches while Bahawalpur completed the semifinal lineup on the 11th day of the championship, when they edged out injury-hit Multan 2-1.



In other matches of the day, Faisalabad thrashed Sahiwal 6-1, Sargodha thumped Gujranwala 4-1 while Rawalpindi trounced DG Khan 3-0.



The semifinals and final of the event will be played on Feb 6 (Saturday) and Feb 7 (Sunday) respectively at the same venue.



