



HC Minsk’s women will hope to back up their performances from the league stage of the Belarussian indoor championships this weekend as the competition reaches its final playoffs.





Minsk topped the table with nine wins out of ten, netting 66 times in the process, to leave them seven points clear of HC Ritm Grodno.



It means Minsk will be guaranteed a place in the final as their first team are due to play their own second team in the final four phase with Ritm up against Victoriya Smolevichi.



The winners of Friday’s semi-finals will go into the three-game final playoff, the first of which will be played on Friday at 3.20pm (Belarus time) with game two on Saturday morning at 11.30am. Should those ties be shared, then a third and deciding game will be played (Saturday, 2pm).



All games will be broadcast live on www.eurohockeytv.org alongside the latter stages of the Ukraine national indoor championship throughout the weekend.



Euro Hockey League media release