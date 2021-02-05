By Jugjet Singh





Wallace Tan.



Coach Wallace Tan's boys have been placed in an "easier" Group B of the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) on July 1-10 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





The draw by the Asian Hockey Federation saw a tougher Group A with heavyweights India, South Korea and Pakistan battling it out for a semi-final spot.



The other teams in their group are Bangladesh and Taiwan.



Malaysia will have an easier path to the semi-finals as they have only to contend with Japan, China, Singapore and Uzbekistan.



Malaysia open accounts against Uzbekistan followed by matches against China, Japan and Singapore.



India, as Junior World Cup hosts for the second consecutive time, have qualified automatically while it looks like Malaysia only need to reach the semi-finals and confirm their ticket as well.



However, with international friendlies difficult to come by because of Covid-19, Wallace is not jumping for joy.



"The team have been training online since the MCO (Movement Control Order 2.0) was announced on Jan 13. So we can't take any group or any team, whatever their standing, lightly.



"This is because the JAC is a World Cup qualifier and every team will give their best," he said.



Wallace's players have not disappointed their coach so far.



"The players have been giving their best even though they have been left on their own and we only monitor their progress online. Hopefully we will be able to play a few international friendlies before June to be better prepared," added Wallace.



In the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India, the hosts won gold when they beat Belgium 2-1 in the final.



Malaysia were a total disappointment, finishing 11th out of 12 teams.



Naturally, Wallace should be wary of every team, and his players should not be on overconfident mode in Dhaka.



