By Agnes Makhandia





National women's hockey captain Gilly Okumu after a training session at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on January 12, 2021. Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group



Kenya’s technical bench is racing against time to get the squad in shape for next month’s North-East Africa region hockey qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations.





The African finals is scheduled for March 1-7 at the Sikh Union hockey stadium in Nairobi.



Kenya assistant coach Michael Malungu said they were working around the clock to get the team fit and capable of challenging for the two slots that are up for grabs in the seven-day event.



“There are players who religiously followed the training programme and schedule we had given out during the coronavirus pandemic lock-down and there fitness level is there for everyone to see. But some players have to go the extra mile in the training.



“We are, however, determined to get the work done,” said Malungu, who doubles up as the Kenya Under-21 men and Western Jaguars coach.



Kenya will battle Burundi, Libya, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda for the two Africa Cup of Nations tickets. Malungu said Uganda would pose a serious threat to Kenya in the six- nation tournament.



“Uganda are coming up pretty well if the school games are anything to go by and we cannot underrate them. While we are aware the other teams will want to prove a thing or two, we are optimistic of grabbing one of the two slots.”



“Besides working on the physical state of the players, we are keen on their mental strength and, if anything, everything starts with the mind, “ said Malungu.



The tactician, who will guide the U-21 side to the Junior Africa Hockey on March 22-28 in Accra, Ghana was bullish about the senior side’s chances of qualifying for the Nations Cup.



Meanwhile, Kenya Hockey Union chairman Nahashon Randiek remains optimistic of the government’s support ahead of the qualifiers.



Randiek said they forwarded a budget of Sh15 million that will see the union host a successful event.



“We are in constant communication with the Ministry of Sport and they are committed to supporting us,” said Randiek.



Daily Nation