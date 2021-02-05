New dates: September 23rd - October 3rd 2021



PAHF announces the postponement of the Pan American Challenge and South American Championships to be held in Lima, Peru. The new date, subject to final number of entered teams, is September 23rd - October 3rd 2021.





We work to ensure safety for all involved in our Events. There is still a lot of uncertainty, regarding COVID 19 status in different countries, and many of our NAs are still impacted by the lock down with little activity or none.



PAHF Event Coordinator is working in close contact with Health & Safety Panel, to assist host countries and participants in preparation for Events. General Protocol Guidelines will be provided closer to dates of Events.



Should you have any queries or questions please contact PAHF Event Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release