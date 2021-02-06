



Scottish Hockey can confirm that subject to the sufficient lifting of restrictions the 2021-22 season will commence in September, with no planned changes for the composition of its leagues for the 2021-2022 season. In the interim, Scottish Hockey will continue to explore the possibility of providing structured competitive opportunities prior to season 2021-22, should Scottish Government restrictions permit.





Due to the restrictions currently in place the Scottish Hockey Management Committee has concluded it is not possible to hold a European qualifying event for outdoor competition. Therefore the committee has agreed that the teams who were previously nominated to attend European competitions to represent Scotland will be nominated again.



Grange and Western Wildcats will be nominated in the men’s competitions, and Clydesdale Western and Edinburgh University in the women’s competition.



Scotland’s European representatives for indoor competition will be Clydesdale Western for the women and Inverleith for the men.



Anyone who wishes to read the minutes from Management Committee meetings can find them published on our website. If you would like further information on these decisions, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Competition entries will open as usual in May and further details will be released by this point.



As stated previously, Scottish Hockey is working hard in partnership with its districts to identify competitive opportunities through to the end of July, to offer members the chance to play hockey as soon as is reasonably possible.



The details of these competitive opportunities will be released when we have a greater awareness of any potential changes to protection levels and travel restrictions put in place by the Scottish Government.



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “While September may seem like a long time away we hope it won’t take as long until we can get back onto the pitch again. The last year has been very tough for us all and it’s exciting to see light at the end of the tunnel.



“I hope we can offer some competitive opportunities in the months ahead as we slowly emerge from restrictions, and see you on a pitch at some point soon.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release