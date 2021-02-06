By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal. -- File Pix



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) hope the Sports Ministry will bring good news for their local tournaments soon.





The national body are planning to organise the delayed Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) next month, but they can only do so if fields are reopened again.



"We fully support any initiative by Sports Minister Datuk Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican to open up the fields," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



"He has forwarded a request to the National Security Council (NSC) to loosen up the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sports and recreation activities during the Movement Control Order (MCO), and we are eagerly awaiting an outcome."



The MHL was supposed to start on Jan 14, but it was postponed after the MCO was reintroduced a day earlier.



"We hope an approval to allow local sports tournaments will be announced soon as we are planning to host the MHL next month."



The league's main sponsor is Tenaga Nasional.



The men's MHL comprises defending champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Nurinsafi and Sabah.



PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies make up the women's league.



"If the MHL starts next month, it will offer the national seniors and juniors playing time ahead of international assignments," he added.



The MHC had successfully organised the Razak Cup under strict SOP last year.



Subahan believes his officials and players are experienced enough to host and play in the MHL even though it could be held during an MCO extension.



New Straits Times