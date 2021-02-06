Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Belgian John John Dohmen will play his 400 International matches today; he is sixth in World to have been capped 400 times

Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 65
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)


Photo- John John Dohmen, courtesy: FIH

 On Feb 6, 2021 in Valencia (Spain) John John Dohmen of Belgium will play his 400th international match against Spaniards. Dohmen is the sixth player of the World, who has 400+ caps in international hockey since inception. Here are all stats:

 

Caps

Player

Country

Born

Duration

Olympics

played

Gold Medals

Won

453

Tuen de Nooijer

Netherlands

Mar 22,1976

1994-2012

5

2OG(1996,2000),1WC(1998)

6 CT(1996,98,2000,02,03,06)

432

Barry Middleton

Great Britain

Jan 12,1984

2003-2018

4

Europeans Nations Cup(2009)

412

Dilip Tirkey

India

Nov 25,1977

1995-2009

3

Asian Games(1998),Asia Cup

(2003,07)

410

Waseem Ahmad

Pakistan

Apr 10,1977

1996-2013

3

Asian Games(2010)

401

Jeroen Delmee

Netherlands

Mar 8,1973

1994-2008

4

2OG(1996,2000),1WC(1998)

6 CT(1996,98,2000,02,03,06)

400

John John Dohmen

Belgium

Jan 24,1988

2005-active

3

1WC(2018),1 Europeans Nations Cup(2019)

source:  Hockey Record Book of B.G.Joshi (India)

