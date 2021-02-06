Stats Speak: Belgian John John Dohmen will play his 400 International matches today; he is sixth in World to have been capped 400 times
By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Photo- John John Dohmen, courtesy: FIH
On Feb 6, 2021 in Valencia (Spain) John John Dohmen of Belgium will play his 400th international match against Spaniards. Dohmen is the sixth player of the World, who has 400+ caps in international hockey since inception. Here are all stats:
|
Caps
|
Player
|
Country
|
Born
|
Duration
|
Olympics
played
|
Gold Medals
Won
|
453
|
Tuen de Nooijer
|
Netherlands
|
Mar 22,1976
|
1994-2012
|
5
|
2OG(1996,2000),1WC(1998)
6 CT(1996,98,2000,02,03,06)
|
432
|
Barry Middleton
|
Great Britain
|
Jan 12,1984
|
2003-2018
|
4
|
Europeans Nations Cup(2009)
|
412
|
Dilip Tirkey
|
India
|
Nov 25,1977
|
1995-2009
|
3
|
Asian Games(1998),Asia Cup
(2003,07)
|
410
|
Waseem Ahmad
|
Pakistan
|
Apr 10,1977
|
1996-2013
|
3
|
Asian Games(2010)
|
401
|
Jeroen Delmee
|
Netherlands
|
Mar 8,1973
|
1994-2008
|
4
|
2OG(1996,2000),1WC(1998)
6 CT(1996,98,2000,02,03,06)
|
400
|
John John Dohmen
|
Belgium
|
Jan 24,1988
|
2005-active
|
3
|
1WC(2018),1 Europeans Nations Cup(2019)
|
source: Hockey Record Book of B.G.Joshi (India)
