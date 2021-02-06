By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)





Photo- John John Dohmen, courtesy: FIH



On Feb 6, 2021 in Valencia (Spain) John John Dohmen of Belgium will play his 400th international match against Spaniards. Dohmen is the sixth player of the World, who has 400+ caps in international hockey since inception. Here are all stats:

Caps Player Country Born Duration Olympics played Gold Medals Won 453 Tuen de Nooijer Netherlands Mar 22,1976 1994-2012 5 2OG(1996,2000),1WC(1998) 6 CT(1996,98,2000,02,03,06) 432 Barry Middleton Great Britain Jan 12,1984 2003-2018 4 Europeans Nations Cup(2009) 412 Dilip Tirkey India Nov 25,1977 1995-2009 3 Asian Games(1998),Asia Cup (2003,07) 410 Waseem Ahmad Pakistan Apr 10,1977 1996-2013 3 Asian Games(2010) 401 Jeroen Delmee Netherlands Mar 8,1973 1994-2008 4 2OG(1996,2000),1WC(1998) 6 CT(1996,98,2000,02,03,06) 400 John John Dohmen Belgium Jan 24,1988 2005-active 3 1WC(2018),1 Europeans Nations Cup(2019) source: Hockey Record Book of B.G.Joshi (India)

