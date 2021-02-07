2020 FIH Pro League (Men)
5 Feb 2021 ESP v BEL (RR) 2 - 3
6 Feb 2021 ESP v BEL (RR) 0 - 2
Men's Pool
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|13
|9
|2
|1
|1
|40
|22
|18
|32
|2
|Netherlands
|9
|4
|2
|2
|1
|25
|22
|3
|18
|3
|Australia
|8
|3
|1
|3
|1
|27
|20
|7
|14
|4
|India
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|15
|2
|10
|5
|Argentina
|8
|2
|1
|2
|3
|22
|24
|-2
|10
|6
|New Zealand
|8
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|25
|-10
|8
|7
|Spain
|10
|2
|0
|1
|7
|21
|32
|-11
|7
|8
|Germany
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|9
|Great Britain
|8
|1
|0
|2
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|5