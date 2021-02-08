Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Matla double sees Den Bosch bounce back at HDM

Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments



A Frédérique Matla double saw Den Bosch beat HDM 2-0 to bounce back on their first defeat of the season last week to AH&BC Amsterdam.



In a series of matches brought forward to Saturday to avoid a big Sunday snow deluge, Raoul Ehren’s side had the edge against a side that have defied expectations to sit in the top four.

Margot van Geffen missed the tie but the Bossche side went in front when Matla nailed her first penalty corner drag-flick of the season.

She doubled the lead shortly after the break, bringing her goal total to ten for the season and the striker went close to a third only to see her shot rebound off the bar with a powerful strike.

HDM did have their moments on an icy day but the Brabant side stayed clear, Josine Koning’s clean sheet keeping them out of range while they had the bigger chances to extend their lead.

Amsterdam stayed top with a win over Oranje-Rood with Freeke Moes putting the Wagener Stadium hosts in front in the second minute.

And she produced a glorious second goal with an incredible backhand shot and 2-0 was how it ended as Eva de Goede saw a second half penalty stroke hit the post.

SCHC moved up to third place with a 5-0 win over HGC with Pien Dicke scoring twice, adding to Laurien Leurink’s opening minute goal with Ginella Zerbo and Caia van Maasakker scoring, too.

Euro Hockey League media release

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.