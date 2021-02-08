



A Frédérique Matla double saw Den Bosch beat HDM 2-0 to bounce back on their first defeat of the season last week to AH&BC Amsterdam.





In a series of matches brought forward to Saturday to avoid a big Sunday snow deluge, Raoul Ehren’s side had the edge against a side that have defied expectations to sit in the top four.



Margot van Geffen missed the tie but the Bossche side went in front when Matla nailed her first penalty corner drag-flick of the season.



She doubled the lead shortly after the break, bringing her goal total to ten for the season and the striker went close to a third only to see her shot rebound off the bar with a powerful strike.



HDM did have their moments on an icy day but the Brabant side stayed clear, Josine Koning’s clean sheet keeping them out of range while they had the bigger chances to extend their lead.



Amsterdam stayed top with a win over Oranje-Rood with Freeke Moes putting the Wagener Stadium hosts in front in the second minute.



And she produced a glorious second goal with an incredible backhand shot and 2-0 was how it ended as Eva de Goede saw a second half penalty stroke hit the post.



SCHC moved up to third place with a 5-0 win over HGC with Pien Dicke scoring twice, adding to Laurien Leurink’s opening minute goal with Ginella Zerbo and Caia van Maasakker scoring, too.



Euro Hockey League media release