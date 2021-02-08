



Bloemendaal kept up their perfect start to the men’s Tulp Hoofdklasse season with an impressive 3-1 away win over AH&BC Amsterdam at the Wagener Stadium.





Florian Fuchs provided the opening goal just before the end of the first quarter with a lovely shoulder-high touch when the ball chipped up for the German forward and he applied the finish.



Philip van Leeuwen kept Amsterdam in the hunt with a series of fine saves as the hosts struggled without the injured Fergus Kavanagh at the back.



As such, it took until the second half when a Wouter Jolie – back in the side – cracked a ball into the circle which led to a penalty corner that Tim Swaen whipped home for 2-0.



Valentin Verga did get one back when he scored a rare corner – taking over the duties from Tanguy Cosyns – and Amsterdam improved significantly as time went on.



However, Bloemendaal put the game to bed inside the last two minutes courtesy of Yannick van der Drift, a wonderful snap-shot after the ball was kept alive on the baseline.



HGC won the only other game to go ahead this weekend as they beat Klein Zwitserland 4-0 with Seve van Ass scoring the first two goals.



All the rest fell victim to Sunday’s heavy snow. It leaves Bloemendaal nine points clear of Rotterdam and HGC while Amsterdam are in seventh place, six points outside the playoff places.



Euro Hockey League media release