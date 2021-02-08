



SPV Complutense won the Spanish men’s indoor title in Ourense, getting the best of CD Malaga in the final 7-3 following a lively three-day competition.





They eased to a 12-1 win on Friday over CH Carpesa and backed it up with a 13-2 success against CH Alcala. A 6-1 victory over CH Madrid Las Rozas ensured they finished the group stage with a perfect record.



They followed up a thrilling 3-2 win over FC Barcelona on Saturday evening to make it through to the final where they met Malaga who shaded Madrid Las Rozas in their own semi 4-3.



In the final, the damage was done by Nacho Usoz’s side in the first half as they stormed into a 3-0 lead with two goals from Nacho Cobos and one more from Pedro Arques. Cobos completed his hat trick for a 4-0 advantage before Ignacio Augustin pulled one back for Malaga.



However, Arques’ second goal and another couple from Juan Munoz meant the students were always well clear and never in much danger.



FC Barcelona took the bronze with a 5-3 victory in their final playoff game.



Euro Hockey League media release