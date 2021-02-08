

Pic: FIH site



Behind the 400-cap milestone achieved by Belgium captain John-John Dohmen lies a tale of courage, determination, perseverance and resilience.





The 33-year-old midfielder helped the World Cup champions beat Spain 3-2 and 2-0 in a FIH Pro League double header on Friday and Saturday, the second match of which marked his quadruple century appearance for the Red Lions.



Not too long ago, Dohmen survived a severe attack of pneumonia that forced him out of the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar after two matches and spend time in a Bangkok hospital with just 10 percent of his breathing capacity.



It was a condition caused by excess white blood corpuscles building up in his lungs and the ailment caused him to miss six months of hockey. But return to the game, Dohmen did and has since played more than 30 international matches.



Just five others are in the 400 club with Teun de Nooijer of the Netherlands leading with 453 followed by Barry Middleton (England/ Great Britain, 432), Dilip Tirkey (India, 412), Waseem Ahmed (Pakistan, 410) and Jeroen Delmee (Netherlands, 401).



Dohmen picked up the stick at just five at the Royal Leopold Club who he helped win the Belgian league in 2005. He then played for Waterloo Ducks HC, having experienced four title-winning seasons in a decade there. He now plies his trade with Oree.



Dohmen, who has studied osteopathy, is a team-player to the core. Talking about his incredible caps landmark, he said after the match against Spain in Valencia on Saturday:



“I am just really proud to have played so many games for my country, especially with these boys. I love this group. I just enjoy the journey with the team, it is just amazing. Ten years ago we were nowhere in the world ranking, but now we are the best team in the world. We can be really proud of that. I am not the only one, there are a lot of old guys in this team who did the same journey as me, so we can be really proud of this.”



Dohmen, for sure, has been an integral part of Belgium’s meteoric rise. He made his international debut at just 16 against Italy and has played three Olympics – Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 where Belgium won a silver medal. His performances won him the 2016 FIH Player of the Year.



One discerns he now plays a more withdrawn role but no less significant in the Red Lions build up towards possession and circle penetrations.



If Belgium live up to their potential of winning the FIH Pro League and Olympic gold should the Games be held in July-August in Tokyo, Dohmen’s role will likely be a vital cog in the wheel.



