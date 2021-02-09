



GB star Maddie Hinch will virtually connect with the British public as part of a series of free, live-streamed walks.





The aim of the Weight Watchers (WW) Walk to Wellness walks is to get the nation moving in lockdown – and also raise money for The Trussel Trust.



Maddie’s walk will take place on Tuesday at 1pm (GMT) and the digital streaming will allow anyone to join the Rio Olympian live alongside WW’s wellness experts on a solo walk for free.



The GB goalkeeper said: “This is such a great idea. Whatever your situation during lockdown, everyone is finding it tough.



“Taking some time to get out for some regular exercise and feeling connected to other people is the perfect thing to keep us all in a good place, physically and mentally. I hope lots of people can join in!”



On Maddie’s walk, people will also be able to hear from, and interact with, WW’s expert health and wellness coaches, who will give advice and answer questions on a range of physical and mental health topics.



Emma Revie, CEO of the Trussell Trust, said: “We believe everyone has a right to nutritious food and are encouraging the nation to get out and Walk to Wellness – helping you put your health and wellness first but at the same time helping those in need.”



To join in on Tuesday, go to bit.ly/WalktoWellness

