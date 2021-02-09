Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Quaid-e-Azam Inter-division Hockey C’ship final today

Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

LAHORE: The trophy of the first-ever Quaid-e-Azam Inter-division Hockey Championship was unveiled here at Pakistan's National Hockey Stadium on Monday.



Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and captains of Lahore division Hanan Shahid and Faisalabad division Ali Raza unveiled the trophy of the championship, being held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab.

The final of the championship will be held on Tuesday (today) at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore and it will be played between Lahore and Faisalabad. Addressing the ceremony, Aulakh said that the inaugural Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship of Sports Board Punjab is successfully coming to an end.

The News International

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.