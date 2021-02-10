



Hockey Australia is excited to launch the National Participation & Engagement Plan (NPEP). The NPEP derives from what the broader hockey community believes the sport needs to focus on over the next two years.





The NPEP was drafted after consultation with the State/Territory Member Associations (including MA CEO’s and staff) and over 40 community members representing local clubs, associations and competition bodies. The plan was co-designed collaboratively with Sport Australia.



The NPEP centres on Sport Australia’s nine Participation Drivers. While inclusion is not a standalone Driver, it is an underlying principle that sits within each one. Hockey has a proud history of diversity and inclusion – accepting everyone, just as they are.



In addition to the meaningful and practical objectives led by Hockey Australia, templates will be released in a fortnight.



These templates will assist local associations and clubs record their current strategies against the Participation Drivers, as well as build plans aligned to them.



Member Associations will be the primary contact for local clubs and associations to request support in implementing grassroots actions.



Some of the NPEP objectives already been achieved. One is the establishment of the Participation, Engagement & Growth Network (PEG Network), which is made up of participation representatives from each jurisdiction.



The PEG Network will help progress the NPEP nationally by monitoring the progress of objectives and timeframes to meet the Measures of Success, which are realistic and achievable.



The representatives will be advocates for the constituents they represent and will be across what activities are currently occurring at the grassroots level.



“The next two years for hockey in Australia will be full of innovation and engagement,” said Michael Johnston, Hockey Australia GM - Strategy & Game Development.



“Resources to provide greater practical assistance and education in relation to the NPEP will be continually developed, and we will share and promote participation and engagement success stories from the hockey community.”



“The success of our sport relies upon the volunteers at grass roots level, and this plan is designed to help those volunteers, our state bodies, and Hockey Australia provide the best possible hockey experience to the community.”



Hockey Australia media release