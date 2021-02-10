



The South African Hockey Association has today announced the final South African U21 Men’s squad. The team will take on rest of the continent at the African Junior World Cup Qualifiers in Ghana in March.





The U21 side will take on the likes of the hosts Ghana, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Namibia at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra. The top two teams from the tournament will qualify for the U21 World Cup set to take place in India later this year.



The South Africans will be looking to not just qualify but regain the title as the top Junior Hockey nation in Africa after Egypt had been victorious in 2016 in Windhoek. Of course, this tournament will feel very different with extensive COVID Protocols in place to ensure player safety.



Guy Morgan has been given the captaincy and will be tasked with leading the team on the field along with co-vice captains Peter Jarvis and Jared Campbell. All three players were part of coach Sihle Ntuli’ s victorious team at the African Youth Games in Algiers in 2018. They were also joined in that gold medal team by Taine Bird and Mpumelelo Maphumulo who are in the final 18 for the current tournament.



Sam Mvimbi and Brad Sherwood have just completed a senior national outdoor camp and that experience will be massive for the team, while fully capped indoor players Aiden Tun and Marvin Simons will also contribute to that regard.



Coach Sihle Ntuli is excited about the upcoming challenge.



“It hasn’t been easy to get down to the final 18 due to the quality in depth of our extended squad. The players have all really committed to the process over the past 14 months both on and off the field. I am excited to get into the competition with them. As a group we are looking forward to a challenging campaign in Ghana.



The players showed massive growth from a technical and tactical approach at our previous camp and this gives me confidence in the limited contact time we have. Some players have had success on our previous travels, and I will look to their leadership in tough moments. The Olympic Squad members will bring a lot of guidance to the group too”.



The South African Hockey Association wishes the team best of luck and success for the tournament!



SA Hockey Association media release