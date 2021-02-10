



LAHORE-Faisalabad stunned Lahore 4-0 in a high-profile final to clinch the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 trophy here at Pakistan's National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.





The third position went to Bahawalpur which defeated strong Sargodha 1-0 in a nail-biting match. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa were the guests of honour at the final. Other notables present on the occasion were Javed Chohan, Hafeez Bhatti, Manzoor Junior, Kh Junaid, M Saqlain, Rana Mujahid, Lt Col (r) Asif Naz Khokhar and hockey enthusiasts.



Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cash prize of Rs 300,000 besides a glittering trophy and gold medals to title winners Faisalabad division hockey team. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani gave away a cash prize of Rs 200,000 and silver medals to runners-up Lahore division hockey team followed by Bahawalpur team, which received a cash prize of Rs 100,000 and bronze medals from PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa.



Lahore division captain Hannan Shahid grabbed two cash prizes (Rs 25,000 each) for being declared the best player of the tournament and the scorer of most goals (11) during the tournament. Faisalabad’s Hamza Shahbaz was adjudged as the best goalkeeper and earned a cash prize of Rs 25,000 while the honour of man of the final went to Faisalabad division captain Ali Raza.



The Nation